The 7th Congressional District includes a significant portion of Baltimore and parts of its suburbs in Baltimore and Howard counties. Cummings died in October. The rest of the term runs until Jan. 3.
Mfume is running to be the nominee for a full term in the state’s June 2 primary. Mfume head held the seat for five terms from 1987 to 1996 before leaving to lead the NAACP.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.