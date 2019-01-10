ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s longest-serving Senate president plans to discuss health challenges he’s facing.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller told reporters he will make an announcement Thursday.

The 76-year-old Democrat is entering his 33rd year as president of the Maryland Senate. He was first elected Senate president in 1987, and he is the longest-serving state Senate president in the nation.

He was re-elected Senate president by the 47-member chamber on Wednesday, the first day of the state’s 90-day legislative session. Although he has a bad hip and a bad knee and is using a cane, Miller says “he’s here for the long haul.”

Miller was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1970 and moved to the Senate four years later.

