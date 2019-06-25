Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), in an April 8 photo, signed an executive order Tuesday requiring state-owned buildings to cut energy consumption by 10 percent in the next decade. (Steve Ruark/AP)

MARYLAND

State's buildings must cut 10% of energy use

State-owned buildings must reduce their energy consumption by 10 percent over the next decade under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

The initiative requires the state Department of General Services to conduct an audit each year of the least energy-efficient buildings the state owns. The department also will manage a plan to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions for state property.

Maryland spends $210 million a year on utilities for state buildings, Energy Administration Director Mary Beth Tung said.

— Ovetta Wiggins

VIRGINIA

Fairfax County to start driverless shuttles

Commuters in Fairfax County will be able to take free, self-driving shuttle buses between the Dunn Loring Metro station and the Mosaic shopping complex next year under a $300,000 pilot project approved by the Board of Supervisors.

As part of an agreement with Dominion Energy, the electric shuttles will operate on a yet-to-be-determined route for a year, with Dominion procuring the vehicles and supplying the power to keep them charged.

Fairfax officials said the buses will undergo extensive safety testing. When the service is running, a “safety steward” will always be on board, ready to shift the bus into manual operation if necessary, county officials said.

— Antonio Olivo

Lawmakers ask for probe into shooting

Two state lawmakers are calling for the Virginia Beach City Council to open an independent investigation into last month’s mass shooting.

Delegates Cheryl B. Turpin and Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler, Democrats who represent Virginia Beach, released a statement Monday saying elected officials have not received a briefing from police or city officials since the week of the May 31 shooting at a municipal building.

The lawmakers said they need as much information as possible before the July 9 special legislative session that Virginia’s Democratic governor convened in the tragedy’s wake.

Families of three victims have called for an independent probe. City officials have said that will be considered once the police investigation is completed.

— Associated Press