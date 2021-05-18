The council, sitting as the board of health, also voted to lift the mask mandate for vaccinated residents. Masks are no longer required outdoors in the county, and vaccinated residents can also remove their masks indoors — but those who have yet to get their shots should keep their masks on when inside.
Masks are still required to be worn in schools, on public transport, in health-care settings and in businesses that still require them. Maryland lifted its masking requirement Saturday, following new guidance last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Montgomery, which has opted consistently to lift restrictions at a slower pace than the rest of Maryland, implemented a phased reopening plan in April that hinged on vaccination rates. The second phase of the plan was triggered Monday when the county reported that 60 percent of its residents had received at least one shot of coronavirus vaccine.
The county is set to enter its third and final phase of reopening May 28, which marks two weeks after the day that half the population was fully vaccinated. Barring major changes in case rates, the county will lift all local restrictions on that day, aligning itself fully with the state, which fully lifted capacity restrictions in March. Montgomery’s test positivity rate has been declining consistently since late April, hitting an all-time low of 1.5 percent Tuesday.
“I want to thank county residents for their resilience this past year and a half,” said council member Nancy Navarro (D-District 4). “The end is in sight.”