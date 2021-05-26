“We are lifting the mask mandate, but please be respectful,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference. “It is safe for us to make this decision, but it does not mean that everyone will be comfortable right away.”
The move aligns the county with Maryland, which lifted its masking mandate for fully vaccinated people on May 15 following guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had said localities could opt to continue the mandate, and some — including Prince George’s and Montgomery counties — did so.
Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to continue wearing masks.
The average daily new cases has fallen to 5 per 100,000 residents in Prince George’s — a rate that George Askew, who is leading the county’s covid-19 response, said was the lowest since the start of the pandemic. That is still higher than neighboring Montgomery County, which is reporting 2.2 average daily new cases per 100,000 residents and the District, which is reporting 3.8, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.
The percentage of Prince Georgians who are fully vaccinated is 36.3 percent, compared to 42.8 percent across Maryland, according to state data.
Alsobrooks said she felt comfortable removing the indoor mask mandate because of the declines in new cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate, in addition to progress on the vaccine rollout. At this point, county officials are working to reach hesitant populations and do not have concerns about supply, she said.
Alsobrooks said appointments are no longer needed at vaccine clinics in the county, and canvassers are knocking on doors to provide people with information about the vaccine.
“We have finally seen the end in sight,” she said. “We can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Also on Wednesday, Hogan announced that he is launching Maryland’s mobile vaccination clinics on Friday at Seacrets in Ocean City.
The mobile clinics will go to bars, breweries, and cultural and community events across the state.
“It is easier than ever to find and to receive a vaccine in Maryland,” Hogan said in a statement. “Now, through our GoVAX Summer Tour, we are making it easier yet by bringing vaccines to where people are.”
No appointments are needed at the mobile clinics. The clinic at Seacrets — a massive bar in Ocean City that usually sees huge lines on Memorial Day weekend — will run from noon until 2 p.m. People who get vaccinated will receive vouchers for discounts on food, beverages or merchandise.
There will also be a vaccine clinic at the Ocean City Convention throughout the holiday weekend, in addition to a mobile clinic at the Garrett County Fairgrounds near Deep Creek Lake and one at Evolution Crafty Brewing in Salisbury.