The average daily new cases has fallen to 5 per 100,000 residents in Prince George’s — a rate that George Askew, who is leading the county’s covid-19 response, said was the lowest since the start of the pandemic. That is still higher than neighboring Montgomery County, which is reporting 2.2 average daily new cases per 100,000 residents and the District, which is reporting 3.8, according to The Washington Post’s tracker.