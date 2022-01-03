The state will give employees who receive a booster shot two hours of paid leave and all employers were encouraged to offer paid leave for vaccinations and boosters, the governor announced in a news release.
The Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Department of Budget and Management issued updated guidance to state agencies and offices, adopting new CDC guidance on quarantine protocols for state employees, the governor announced. This allows agency heads discretion to implement telework and hybrid work schedules for applicable employees while maintaining operations.