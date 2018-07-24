NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Federal prosecutors say a Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in a 2009 murder in Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release 36-year-old Joseph James Cain Benson, who was sentenced Tuesday, was convicted on April 17 along with two co-defendants in the 2009 murder of Louis Joseph Jr. of Newport News.

Court documents said Joseph was beaten and shot multiple times at his home by Benson while he babysat a 5-year-old child.

Prosecutors said Benson and another person traveled from Boston to Williamsburg for a home invasion to obtain money and drugs. They said another defendant drove the men to Joseph’s house and also supplied the two guns to commit the murder.

