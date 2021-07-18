The remaining portion of the solar facility should be online by the fall, Helen Humphries, a spokeswoman for AES Corp., told the newspaper. The plant is on track to become one of the largest in the U.S., with about 1.8 million panels generating 484 megawatts a day.
While many nearby residents were vocally opposed in 2018 and 2019 when the developer was seeking special-use permits, the newspaper reports there’s less talk now.
Sean Fogerty, one of the leaders of an opposition group of area residents, said time will tell whether concerns like impacts on home values, future decommissioning of the site and a “heat island” effect come to pass.
“This is a huge test case,” he said.