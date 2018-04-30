May Day in Washington used to be one thing, then it was another thing, and now it’s neither of those things.

Primitive humans once celebrated May 1 with fertility rituals — think maidens with garland dancing around a priapic maypole. We’ve always been more sophisticated than that here in Washington, though as early as 1886, the clothing store Saks & Co. was lamenting the end of the old ways.

May Day “celebrated in song and dance” was a thing of the past, the store’s ad in The Washington Post read that year. It continued: “Modern iconoclasm tends to the abolition of the fanciful and the merely aesthetical. This is an eminently practical age in all that relates to the occupations of men, and perhaps in the near future May will only be known as the fifth month, and no more shall we hear of: ‘Cupid with Aurora playing/ As he met her once a-Maying.’ ”

Still, Saks was happy that May Day continued to have “an intense practical meaning.” The day served as a good reminder that it was time to buy spring clothing. Saks could help you with that.

Kindergarteners practice May Day dances at a school in Greenbelt, Md., in 1942. (Library of Congress)

May 1, 1886, coincidentally, was the date that U.S. trade organizations had set for the introduction of an eight-hour workday. It would take decades for that practice to spread through the workforce, industry by industry. The troubled road it traveled was exemplified by the May 1886 strike that led to a riot in Chicago’s Haymarket Square.

As it happened, the day had a long association with labor-related strife. On May 1, 1517, Londoners rioted against foreigners they felt were taking their jobs. They’d been spurred on by an anti-immigrant preacher who sermonized that “the aliens and strangers eat the bread from the poor fatherless children.”

It was not a good day to be French, Flemish or Venetian in London. In what came to be known as “Evil May Day,” more than 1,000 rioters ransacked the houses of immigrant artisans. In the aftermath, about 15 rioters were executed, putting a bit of a damper on May Day.

In the United States, May Day came to be associated with improving children’s health, after the American Child Health Association — founded in 1923 — adopted it as a day for physical activity and physical examinations. In Washington, as many as eight maypoles were erected every year at Neighborhood House, a child welfare center at 470 N St. SW.

There were festivities on the city’s (then-segregated) playgrounds, too, and at Union Station, where May queens held court. Wrote The Post: “Democratic queens they were, elected by vote of their playmates for their qualities of leadership, health and comeliness. Each had flower girls and some had page boys and attendants to carry their trains; one shared her throne with a ‘king.’ ”

Maypoles were also set up on the Ellipse, where doctors and nurses performed health checks. According to The Post, “Most of the children were suffering from throat ailments, and others were in poor health because of faulty habits in eating and resting.”

Watching sickly youngsters dance around a maypole wasn’t the only feature of May Day. As a 1923 Post editorial noted: “The communists have marked it red on the calendar; but healthy custom has marked it white and set it aside for child’s play. And, after all, this should make some appeal to communists — for many of them are grown-up children who have temporarily wandered astray. It may be something of a strain on imagination to hold communists, with their penchant for bombs and dynamite, to be children. But they often act childishly, and certainly they stand for immaturity in political and economic thought.”

Franklin Square became the setting for Washington’s red rallies: communists in the afternoon, socialists in the evening.

In 1934, a reader wrote to The Post: “The May Day gathering of the Communists in Franklin Square was a rather drab affair. These followers of the Soviet Republic are not representative of the men and women who made America. Of the 25 or more, half were Negroes whom almost any one could feel sympathy for as individuals. Half of the whites apparently had little American background and the rest were nondescript.”

Ho-kay.

I imagine it was World War II and television that killed May Day in Washington. It’s making a comeback in Britain, the Guardian recently reported, spurred on by such advances as collapsible maypoles.

However you choose to mark May Day — by wrapping a ribbon around a pole or calling for the overthrow of capitalism — please celebrate responsibly.

