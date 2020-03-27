But on this night, it is our 7-year-old who is sleeping between us. He was sick weeks before his school shutdown, and now he has a cough again. It’s not one of these tickle-in-your-throat coughs — kha, kha, kha.

Those are never the kinds of coughs he gets. He gets barking coughs, the kind that sound as if he’s trying to haul up something heavy from deep down inside him. They rattle his whole 50-pound body — KWOOH, KWOOH, KWOOH.

His pediatrician told us once that he has narrow airways and that he should eventually grow out of these types of coughs. So, when I hear it on a recent afternoon, the sound isn’t what alarms me. It’s that he’s coughing again so soon after just getting well.

We’ve been so careful to keep him and his brother away from other people, and to wipe down everything we bring into the house, because our family entered this high-alert time with our immune systems already overworked. The 7-year-old was sick for a week, and then I caught whatever he had and couldn’t shake it for two weeks.

I suspect that he likely has allergies now. We’ve been spending a lot of time in our backyard, which is suddenly blooming with all the flowers my husband planted as seeds.

Even so, I check his temperature now and then. I also wake up every time I hear him coughing in the night and stay awake long after he has grown quiet.

This is not normal for me. I don’t usually lose sleep to worries.

That’s not because I don’t think there is plenty to worry about. It’s because I know there is. In my personal life and as a journalist, I have seen lives change suddenly and irreparably. I still remember the voice of a widow who called me for weeks to talk about her late husband after I wrote about him. Once, she called just to tell me that she could still smell him on his pillow.

Everyone has different ways of coping with anxious thoughts. Some people need to talk them out with therapists. Others prefer to focus on the positive, and get lost in stories of goodness (and thankfully there have been plenty of those lately).

My way has always been to let worst-case scenarios wash over me, to let myself imagine the full weight of what could happen, until those thoughts feel more bearable. As a result, I never worry about getting fired because I have already been fired multiple times in my head. I never worry about losing my home because I’ve shown up on the doorsteps of loved ones in multiple imaginary scenarios. I never worry about a lot of things that keep people awake at night because they’ve already happened in my thoughts.

And yet, it wasn’t until that night when I woke up with a coughing child next to me, thinking about the will I hadn’t written, that I realized I had been holding back from letting myself fully absorb the reality of covid-19.

I had been going about my days, not only social distancing myself from other people because of the virus but also mentally distancing myself from how this virus might affect me on a personal level. Even as I interviewed people about how they were feeling, I was trying not to let myself feel much.

That night, I decided to finally stop doing that. I let that wave of worry come.

I thought about every person I cared about and could lose because of the virus.

I thought about my dad who has respiratory problems and was recently in the hospital with the flu.

I thought about my mom, a three-time cancer survivor, whose body has already fought so much.

I thought of my brother who is a manager at CVS and can’t avoid contact with the public.

I thought of my sister and her family who live in New York, which is seeing its hospitals so overburdened that bodies are being put in a refrigerated truck.

I thought of my other sister and her family in Texas. She tries to take care of everyone, always, and I hoped she would try a little less this time, if it meant her staying safe.

I thought of other relatives and friends and co-workers.

And then I finally thought of my own little family unit.

If something were to happen to me, I know my children would be fine. My husband is thankfully a wonderful father, the type that has embraced his share of home schooling.

But if something were to happen to both of us, who should raise our sons? Who would notice that my younger son, a boy who doesn’t cry during shots or when he falls down, sometimes quietly wipes away tears when he gets frustrated with school work? Who would have the patience to answer my older son’s many random questions — How fast does a bugatti go? Does an echidna lay eggs? — that I often have to look up?

These may seem morbid questions. They aren’t. They are important ones that it shouldn’t have taken a pandemic to make me think about. Then again, it also shouldn’t have taken a pandemic to make me learn a banana bread recipe.

But here we are, baking and thinking of our wills.

My colleague Rachel Siegel recently wrote a powerful piece about how health-care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic are now updating their wills and funeral plans. There are many gut-punching details in the story that illustrate the incredible sacrifices health care workers are making right now.

But what if we all took the time to really think through how this virus might affect our lives? What if we all saw it as personal?

Maybe then more people who should be, and could be, social distancing would do so. Maybe then we could give those health care workers more than our gratitude. We could help them see fewer patients, deaths and colleagues forced to put those wills to use.

Maybe more of us would even feel less anxious.

The worst-case-scenario I had been avoiding was the one that involved my sons without their parents. But I don’t worry about that anymore because in almost every scenario I played out in my mind, they were taken care of by people who love them and understand them.

Later that same day, one of my sisters, unprompted, texted me and my other sister about her will. She and I had been thinking the same way without knowing it. Soon, all three of us were texting and joking and I knew that both of them, if needed, would scoop up my sons in an instant and raise them in a way that they would be just fine.