Under the plan, Stronach Group would build a new clubhouse at the dilapidated Pimlico Race Course and demolish the deteriorated grandstand. Training and stable operations would be consolidated at the company’s track in Laurel, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Baltimore.

The agreement ends the dispute between the operator and the city. Baltimore this year filed and later withdrew a lawsuit asking a court to grant it ownership of the track and race through condemnation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD