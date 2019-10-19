Young said he reached the decision about the courthouse after meeting with elected officials and community leaders to discuss the best way to honor Cummings. The mayor called Cummings one of the city’s “greatest voices and staunchest advocates.”
Young also says he will proclaim Jan. 18, the congressman’s birthday, as Elijah Cummings Day in Baltimore.
