“This is a top priority of my Administration,” Scott said in a statement. “Anything less than our very best attempt at solving the problem would be a discredit to the lives of the brave firefighters we lost last week and the residents we serve day in and day out.”
About third of the city’s more than 15,000 vacant houses are being rehabbed, part of a redevelopment plan, in court under a receivership action, being prepared for demolition or available for sale, officials said. The Department of Housing and Community Development is on track to file nearly 500 receivership cases this fiscal year and the directive aims to to boost that number, officials said.