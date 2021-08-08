Unfortunately, the New York Times, which then shared ownership of the IHT with The Post, decided arrogantly that it wanted to control the IHT all by itself. In an ugly corporate power play, the Times threatened to gut the IHT financially unless The Post sold its half of the paper. Our publisher, Don Graham, did so grudgingly, and I was out of my dream job. It’s some consolation that the Times reportedly then lost tens of millions of dollars spent in a failed effort to keep the IHT afloat.