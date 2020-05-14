Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said he was focused on health rather than rescuing the state’s balance sheets.

“We must combat this virus before we can begin to repair our economy,” he said in a statement.

AD

Across the Potomac River in Maryland, experts offered a detailed and bleak prediction of the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus and the shutdown to curb it.

AD

There, the state expects to lose at least $925 million in tax revenue by the end of June, forecasters said Thursday, less than half the worst-case scenario predicted a month ago.

The sum nevertheless will force across-the-board cuts over the next several months. It is expected to balloon to $1.2 billion if Congress does not pass another rescue package. State leaders said they hoped to spare state workers from layoffs.

The good news ended there.

The new forecast estimates that three years from now, Maryland will have 100,000 fewer jobs than before the pandemic began. As of Thursday, 581,950 people in Maryland have filed for unemployment in the past eight weeks.

AD

“I’m repeatedly shocked at the possible depth of this recession,” Andrew Schaufele, Maryland’s director of the Bureau of Revenue Estimates, said during a briefing Thursday. “The magnitude is staggering.”

AD

The slightly rosier take on a still-bleak economic forecast is driven by Maryland employers continuing to pay more workers than originally assumed. Schaufele said he could only speculate why more workers were getting paid, suggesting perhaps it was because companies had healthy balance sheets, were reluctant to lose highly trained workers or perhaps government programs helped companies make ends meet.

Schaufele cautioned, though, the economic hardship of the next year appears two to three times worse than what unfolded over several years during the Great Recession. Even if a vaccine is widely available by the end of next year, today’s economic losses are expected to linger for several more years.

AD

Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) and Treasurer Nancy Kopp (D), two of the three members on the powerful Board of Public Works that can cut state spending, said they expect to start weighing spending reductions suggested by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), who is the third member of the board. He has been using his perch as chair of the National Governors Association to encourage Congress to send $500 billion to rescue state governments that have both exploding expenses to respond to the virus and revenue taking a nose-dive.

AD

The White House has privately signaled a willingness to send tens of billions of dollars to states, despite opposition from conservatives.

It’s a fraction of what states have requested. Hogan has said Maryland, for instance, has already spent as much as $2 billion on the response.

AD

Virginia’s Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne said the April receipts are consistent with the administration’s estimate that the virus will cost the state $1 billion in the fiscal year that ends June 30. The state expects the pandemic to cost it an additional $2 billion in lost revenue and direct expenses over the two-year budget that begins July 1.

Maryland’s Budget Secretary David Brinkley said Thursday the governor was waiting for the latest estimates before recommending any trims to state spending. But he said there’s no program or policy that won’t be on the table.

AD

“First, we have to stop the hemorrhaging,” he said. “There are tough decisions to be made, but we have to do exactly what is necessary.”

AD

Kopp and Franchot each said they intended to cut state spending without laying off the state’s workers.

“We don’t want to add to unemployment,” she said.