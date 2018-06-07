BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:

10C-8D-4H-5S-6S

(10C, 8D, 4H, 5S, 6S)

05-07-17-26-29, Bonus: 37

(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Bonus: thirty-seven)

17-22-38-42-45, Cash Ball: 4

(seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-five; Cash Ball: four)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

05-11-22-25-30-41

(five, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $700,000

0-3-2

(zero, three, two)

2-4-2

(two, four, two)

9-1-0-6

(nine, one, zero, six)

2-1-0-9

(two, one, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $105 million

