BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:
KC-JS-4C-8D-8H
(KC, JS, 4C, 8D, 8H)
03-22-23-33-38, Bonus: 31
(three, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Bonus: thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
0-8-0
(zero, eight, zero)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
8-7-0-1
(eight, seven, zero, one)
1-4-9-8
(one, four, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $161 million
