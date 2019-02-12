BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
JC-4C-5D-6D-5S
(JC, 4C, 5D, 6D, 5S)
02-12-20-21-26, Bonus: 7
(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Bonus: seven)
15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
7-0-6
(seven, zero, six)
9-6-1
(nine, six, one)
7-6-6-6
(seven, six, six, six)
0-5-3-7
(zero, five, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
