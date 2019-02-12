BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

JC-4C-5D-6D-5S

(JC, 4C, 5D, 6D, 5S)

02-12-20-21-26, Bonus: 7

(two, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six; Bonus: seven)

15-32-39-50-65, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

7-0-6

(seven, zero, six)

9-6-1

(nine, six, one)

7-6-6-6

(seven, six, six, six)

0-5-3-7

(zero, five, three, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.