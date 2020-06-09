BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

AC-KS-2D-5H-9S

(AC, KS, 2D, 5H, 9S)

02-05-06-08-31, Bonus: 32

(two, five, six, eight, thirty-one; Bonus: thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

5-9-7

(five, nine, seven)

0-9-3

(zero, nine, three)

2-1-1-6

(two, one, one, six)

7-6-1-1

(seven, six, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.