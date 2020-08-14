BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:

QD-4C-5D-5S-7S

(QD, 4C, 5D, 5S, 7S)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

1-7-5

(one, seven, five)

7-8-8-0

(seven, eight, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.