BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Friday:

QD-4C-10D-8S-10S

(QD, 4C, 10D, 8S, 10S)

21-30-37-38-39, Bonus: 28

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: twenty-eight)

03-30-38-40-60, Cash Ball: 3

(three, thirty, thirty-eight, forty, sixty; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $49 million

6-6-0

(six, six, zero)

1-7-4

(one, seven, four)

2-6-3-7

(two, six, three, seven)

5-6-1-2

(five, six, one, two)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.