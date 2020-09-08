BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

KH-KS-9C-7H-9H

(KH, KS, 9C, 7H, 9H)

16-29-31-32-39, Bonus: 8

(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-nine; Bonus: eight)

02-15-18-23-53, Cash Ball: 3

(two, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, fifty-three; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

9-8-0

(nine, eight, zero)

6-6-0-6

(six, six, zero, six)

7-2-2-0

(seven, two, two, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

