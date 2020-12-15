BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

JC-AC-KS-5D-8D

(JC, AC, KS, 5D, 8D)

03-06-27-34-37, Bonus: 7

(three, six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven; Bonus: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

3-6-0

(three, six, zero)

5-2-6

(five, two, six)

1-7-3-4

(one, seven, three, four)

4-5-3-0

(four, five, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

