By Associated PressDec. 30, 2020 at 5:42 p.m. UTCBALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Estimated jackpot: $401 millionSupport our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right2-8-6(two, eight, six)3-7-1-4(three, seven, one, four)Estimated jackpot: $363 millionCopyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy