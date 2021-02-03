BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

AD-AH-6H-9H-9S

(AD, AH, 6H, 9H, 9S)

01-05-08-23-24, Bonus: 3

(one, five, eight, twenty-three, twenty-four; Bonus: three)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

1-1-6

(one, one, six)

2-9-7

(two, nine, seven)

9-7-9-1

(nine, seven, nine, one)

1-5-1-1

(one, five, one, one)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.