BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Thursday:

KC-AC-2C-5D-6H

(KC, AC, 2C, 5D, 6H)

04-09-21-23-36, Bonus: 12

(four, nine, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-six; Bonus: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

9-5-2

(nine, five, two)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

0-2-5-7

(zero, two, five, seven)

9-5-8-4

(nine, five, eight, four)

Estimated jackpot: $78 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.