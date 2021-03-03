BALTIMORE _ These Maryland lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

JS-2C-7C-8C-2S

(JS, 2C, 7C, 8C, 2S)

11-19-21-30-37, Bonus: 34

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven; Bonus: thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

9-6-2

(nine, six, two)

1-6-9

(one, six, nine)

2-0-5-2

(two, zero, five, two)

2-7-3-1

(two, seven, three, one)

Estimated jackpot: $123 million

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.