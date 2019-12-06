Police charged Morgan in the Oct. 20, 2018, shooting of Malik McCloud of Southeast Washington, who was attacked shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3500 block of Wheeler Road SE. McCloud died at a hospital.

The shooting occurred in front of the Holiday Market, the same location where, seven months later, Maurice Scott, 15, was shot and killed.

There is no indication the two shootings are related.

Police have not commented on a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Crane strikes worker on Purple Line project

A worker on Maryland’s Purple Line construction project was injured Friday when he was hit by a crane on a work site in downtown Silver Spring, a project spokeswoman said.

The worker, who was not identified, was hit midday while working on an access road near Apple Avenue, near the District Court building, said Carla Julian, a spokeswoman for Purple Line Transit Constructors, the project’s contractor.

Construction vehicles will use the access road when building the abutment of a bridge that will carry light-rail trains over Colesville Road, Julian said.

The worker’s injuries were not life-threatening, Julian said.

She said the accident is under investigation by the contractor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“We take the safety of our workers and the traveling public very seriously,” Julian said. “It’s one of our core values.”

The first part of the 16-mile Purple Line is scheduled to begin carrying passengers in Prince George’s County in late 2022, with the rest of the project, extending to Bethesda, scheduled to open in 2023.

— Katherine Shaver

VIRGINIA

Man sentenced in 2016 quadruple murder case

A 28-year-old man was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life sentences plus 115 years following convictions for fatally shooting four people and wounding a fifth person at a Forestville-area home in June 2016, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

In September, a jury found Lawrence Sylvester Rogers Jr., of Capitol Heights, guilty of 17 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

The charges stemmed from a quadruple homicide inside a home on Orleans Avenue on June 24, 2016.

Police found three friends, all in their 50s and 60s, shot to death inside the home and a fourth victim who was critically wounded.

Authorities said Carlina Renee Gray, 50; Jan Marie Parks, 55; and Allen Rowlett, 60, all died that night. Harold Williams, 65, died months later from his injuries.

“This horrific and heinous crime committed by Mr. Rogers is a blatant disregard for human life. There is no indication that he knew the victims and there are still unanswered questions for the families,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

— Clarence Williams

