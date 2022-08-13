Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

Placeholder while article actions load

Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland Natural Resources Police and charged with negligent manslaughter by a vessel and criminal negligent manslaughter by a vessel, news outlets reported.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said.

Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena, and her husband were on a boat on the Magothy River on the evening of July 3, returning from watching fireworks. That’s when police said another boat struck their vessel from behind and left without stopping.