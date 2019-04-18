MARYLAND

Man charged with murder in shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a teen during a drug-related dispute last week in Fort Washington, police said.

Ulises Bonilla, 22, of Oxon Hill has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Timothy Rojas, 19, of Temple Hills, according to Prince George’s County police.

Rojas was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. on April 12 in the 1500 block of Tucker Road, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Bonilla is being held in county jail without bond.

— Lynh Bui

Hogan calls session to elect Busch successor

Maryland lawmakers will return to Annapolis on May 1 to allow the House of Delegates to elect a successor for the late speaker Michael E. Busch.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed an executive order Thursday calling for what he described as an “extraordinary” special session of the General Assembly.

Busch (D-Anne Arundel) died on April 7, the day before the legislature adjourned.

Three of his top lieutenants — Economic Matters Committee Chair Dereck E. Davis (D-Prince George’s), Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Appropriations Chair Maggie McIntosh (D-Baltimore City) are competing to succeed him.

— Ovetta Wiggins

Suspects ram truck into store to steal ATM

Men rammed a truck into a Prince George’s County 7-Eleven early Wednesday in an unsuccessful attempt to steal the ATM inside, Mount Rainier police said.

Officers responded to the convenience store in the 2300 block of Varnum Street about 3:30 a.m. for a robbery complaint, police said.

Surveillance video from the store showed a black truck backing into the store shortly before 3:30 a.m., police said. Three men dressed in black entered the store, assaulted a clerk and tried to load an ATM onto the back of the truck, police said.

The men were not able to load the machine onto the truck and fled the area in the vehicle, police said. The clerk did not suffer serious injuries, police said.

The case is one of a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting ATMs at Prince George’s convenience stores. Four such incidents were reported in the county in March and April.

— Justin Jouvenal

VIRGINIA

Man charged with child porn, solicitation

A Manassas man has been charged with possession of child pornography and solicitation after authorities discovered hundreds of inappropriate images of juveniles and conversations he had with young people on social media, Virginia State Police said.

Schuyler Stuart Corado Corado, 33, is being held without bond on felony counts in connection with the case, police said. He was arrested April 12.

Authorities began investigating Corado Corado in February after receiving a tip about him, police said. Police said an investigation revealed that Corado Corado targeted male and female victims who appeared to be between 10 and 13 and were active on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Tik Tok.

Corado Corado worked to establish relationships with the victims and then persuaded the victims to send him nude photos, police said. Detectives are seeking the identity of victims in multiple states and Canada.

Corado Corado used screen names such as “kristianna1758,” “Tony10256,” “Wintergreen109,” “Addiction.slime,” “tony2590” and “anniefanclub075,” police said. He also goes by the name Tony Corado on social media.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending.

— Justin Jouvenal

