MARYLAND

Man opens fire in parking-spot dispute

A man who found someone else’s car in his parking spot in Howard County early Monday took out a gun and fired, county police said.

No one was hit, but two bullets struck the parked car, police said. Cornelius H. Harcum, 47, of Red Haven Road, was charged with attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm, Howard County police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 2:15 a.m. in a residential parking lot in the 6300 block of Red Haven Road in Columbia.

According to police, a man said he had parked in the lot while visiting and was outside his car when someone approached and told him to move. Then, the man said, the shots were fired.

Police said they did not think the two men knew each other. Surveillance video was obtained, they said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Man fatally shoots himself at hospital

A 64-year-old patient fatally shot himself Tuesday night at Inova Fairfax Hospital, authorities said.

Thomas Wimmer of Ashburn shot himself in the upper body at least once and died at the hospital after receiving treatment, police said. It was unclear why he was at the hospital, where the gun was obtained and why he was wielding it.

Police said that they were called to the hospital about 8:50 p.m. for a report of a patient with a gun. According to the report, police said, the man was “brandishing a pistol” on the fourth floor of the heart and vascular center.

As officers were en route, the man shot himself in the upper body, police said.

After officers arrived, Wimmer refused to surrender his firearm for about an hour, police said. Officers eventually were able to enter Wimmer’s room and render medical aid.

He was taken to the hospital’s trauma center, where he died shortly before 11 p.m., police said. A Virginia medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

— Martin Weil

Suspect faces more charges on filming

A man suspected of filming more than 60 teens and women in dressing rooms at shopping centers across Northern Virginia is facing more charges, but police said Wednesday they still need the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

Mumtaz Rauf, 39, of Alexandria, is facing three additional charges of unlawful filming for allegedly taking surreptitious photos or videos of two women and a female juvenile, police said.

Police said they still need to identify more than 60 victims.

Rauf was initially charged with one count of unlawfully filming a minor in late December in connection with an incident in the dressing room at Forever 21 at Fair Oaks Mall in Fairfax on Christmas Eve, police said.

Police said they believe some of the videos were shot in fitting rooms at the following times and locations:

•Dec. 22: 1:15 to 2:10 p.m. at the Fair Lakes Promenade Old Navy

•Dec. 22: 2:50 to 3:20 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall H&M

•Dec. 22: 3:40 to 4:15 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21

•Dec. 22: 4:25 to 5:45 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall H&M

•Dec. 22: 9:15 to 10 p.m. at the Tysons Corner Center H&M and Old Navy

•Dec. 24: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Fair Oaks Mall Forever 21 and H&M