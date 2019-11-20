Hinds was transported to a hospital, where he died Tuesday, police said.

After striking Hinds, the driver fled in the car, striking a D.C. Circulator bus with no passengers and a parked vehicle in the unit block of H Street, according to the statement.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Man accused of assault on Metro's Green Line

A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Metro’s Green Line, authorities said.

The incident happened about 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the Branch Avenue station. Metro Transit Police said the victim was allegedly assaulted by a man who was later identified as Marcus Mullins, 33, of Waldorf.

In a statement, a Metro spokesman said that “due to his mental state, Mullins was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation” and was released. Transit Police then got a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree assault.

He was wanted on that charge, said Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta. On Wednesday, Metro officials wrote on Twitter that police had arrested Mullins “without incident this morning at a residence in Capitol Heights.”

— Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

D.C. man charged in fatal shooting at studio

A D.C. man was charged with murder Wednesday after a fight at a Virginia recording studio earlier this week ended in a fatal shooting, police said.

At about 1:05 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1400 block of Old Bridge Road in Woodbridge and found 32-year-old Tristan Vernon Sellers, of the District, unresponsive in a parking lot, Prince William County police said in a statement.

Sellers was fatally shot during a fight at DMV Studios, a recording studio in the area, the statement said.

On Wednesday, police said 43-year-old Cinquan Louis Blakney of Southeast Washington was charged with murder in the shooting. Blakney was arrested in Maryland and is in custody there, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

