THE DISTRICT

Hyattsville man shot, killed in Brentwood

A man was fatally shot early Friday in the Brentwood neighborhood, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 2:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of 14th Street NE, in a residential area near Brentwood Recreation Center. Police identified the victim as Bernard Jarvis, 25, of Hyattsville.

Police said officers responding to the sound of gunshots found the victim lying on a sidewalk and suffering from several wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

—Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

More arrests made in gun store break-in

Two more people have been arrested after a brash gun shop burglary in Maryland that ended with a fatal officer-involved shooting this month, with five suspects now facing charges and one dead, authorities said Friday.

At 2:35 a.m. on June 13, four people rammed an SUV into United Gun Shop in the Rockville-North Bethesda area of Montgomery County. A fifth accomplice was in a getaway car, according to police.

Police said one of the alleged thieves, Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County was fatally shot after the getaway car sped at an officer.

The officer who shot Weems was placed on administrative leave; Terrence Massey Jr., 21, and Brandon Allen Jackson, who is 17 and was charged as an adult, both of Anne Arundel County, were arrested, as was a 15-year-old charged as a juvenile and thus not named by police.

On Friday, police said Demico Henderson Jr., 18, of Glen Burnie and Mirakle Smith, 20, of Elkridge were also arrested in the case. Henderson was charged with second-degree burglary, police said, and Smith was charged with accessory after the fact.

—Justin Wm. Moyer

Police identify man who died in crash

Prince George’s County police are investigating after a 69-year-old man died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree in Upper Marlboro this week.

Police said Collel Massey Jr. of Upper Marlboro was driving eastbound on Pennsylvania Avenue about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, when his vehicle hit a tree near the exit ramp at Woodyard Road.

Authorities took Massey to a hospital, where he died several hours later.

Police said he was alone in the car, and no other vehicles were involved.

—Clarence Wiliams

