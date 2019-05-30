THE DISTRICT

Md. man found fatally shot inside vehicle

A Maryland man was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a vehicle in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The victim was identified as Eric Eugene Marshall, 34, of Capitol Heights, in Prince George’s County.

Police said the shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Reed Terrace SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood. Marshall was killed less than a half-mile from his home.

Officers reported finding the victim unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and head, according to a police report. He was found in the driver’s seat of a 2007 Mercedes-Benz CLS 550.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Arrest made in decades-old abduction

A Fairfax County man has been arrested in connection with an abduction nearly 20 years after the incident, authorities said Thursday.

Allen Lewis Buracker, 67, was taken into custody after the Fairfax County police cold case squad developed “new investigative leads” that led them to the suspect, police said. Police did not explain the nature of those leads.

Police said Buracker approached a woman Aug. 8, 1999, as she was trying to find a business in the Burke Town Plaza. Buracker told the woman he would show her where the business had relocated, and he led her to a vacant office, police said.

Buracker then pulled out a knife and tried to restrain her, police said. The woman struggled with Buracker and managed to flee.

Buracker was arrested in Hyattsville on Thursday morning, police said. He is charged as a fugitive from justice, but police said he will be charged with abduction with intent to defile after he is extradited to Fairfax County.

Police said Buracker has lived and worked in numerous counties in Maryland and Virginia since the 1990s, including Fairfax, Prince George’s and Stafford. Police said there may be additional victims.

Anyone with additional information can call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

— Justin Jouvenal

MARYLAND

Cyberattack fix to cost Baltimore millions

Baltimore’s budget office has estimated that a ransomware attack that has hobbled the city’s computer network will cost at least $18.2 million.

The Baltimore Sun reports that budget director Bob Cenname forecast the estimated cost at a Wednesday meeting. The total includes nearly $5 million that the municipal IT office has already spent.

The city’s network was hit by the cyberattack May 7. Officials have said hackers using the ransomware variant RobbinHood demanded Baltimore pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin, which city leaders say won’t happen.

— Associated Press

