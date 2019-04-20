THE DISTRICT

Man sentenced to 30 years in double slaying

A Maryland man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison for the fatal shooting of two men in 2017.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 17, 2017, Matthew Moore Jr., 34, of District Heights, drove to the 600 block of 14th Place NE and parked. Ronnell Reaves, 22, and Kevin Kennedy, 23, were also in the car.

Moore and Reaves walked into an alley. Minutes later, the two men returned to the car, where Kennedy was waiting. Moore, prosecutors say, then shot both men. Reaves died at the scene. Kennedy survived for more than a year but died of complications from his wounds.

Moore pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to two counts of second-degree murder while armed.

— Keith L. Alexander

16-year-old fatally shot at home is identified

A 16-year-old fatally shot at his Northwest Washington home was identified Saturday, and police said they are seeking a vehicle seen near the scene of the Friday homicide.

Breon Austin of the Park View neighborhood was shot shortly after 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Princeton Place NW, D.C. police said. An officer riding a bicycle was flagged down by a person who heard gunshots. The teen was inside with multiple wounds, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A surveillance-camera image captured a gray, four-door sedan, with a sunroof and stickers on the driver side, near the crime scene. D.C. police said a man wearing a black mask and black jacket was also seen.

D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

— Justin Jouvenal

Motorist dies after car hits tree, catches fire

An unidentified motorist was killed Saturday when a speeding car went out of control, hit a tree and burst into flames, police said. The incident occurred about 7 a.m. in the 4000 block of East Capitol Street NE.

— Paul Duggan

