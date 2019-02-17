MARYLAND

Officials identify man killed in 3-car crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash Friday night in Upper Marlboro as Ramon Martinez, 59, of Bowie.

Martinez was killed in a three-vehicle crash that occurred about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Crain Highway and Old Central Avenue, according to Maryland State Police. Two other drivers were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said.

Authorities said an initial investigation found that Martinez was traveling east on Old Central Avenue, when for unknown reasons he failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and drove into the travel path of an SUV.

That vehicle struck the passenger side of Martinez’s Chevy TrailBlazer; a Jeep driving in area also was struck. Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating the circumstances of the crash Sunday.

— Luz Lazo

Crash causes injuries on B-W Parkway

A multivehicle crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, just south of Route 198, injured several people and shut down part of the parkway in both directions Sunday, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. on the northbound side of the parkway between Routes 197 and 198 in Prince George’s County, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. A Maryland State Police helicopter transported a 20-year-old man with serious and “possibly life threatening injuries” to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, said Lt. Erik Kornmeyer.

A second person with serious but not-life-threatening injuries was also transported to the trauma center. A third person with minor injuries was taken to Howard County General Hospital. Further details were unavailable.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— Maria Sacchetti

VIRGINIA

Police seek man who allegedly shot officer

Virginia State Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and wounded a police officer during a traffic stop in Bluefield, Va., near the West Virginia border, authorities said Sunday.

Police said they are searching for Donquale M. Gray, 25, who was a passenger in the vehicle, which they said he later used to flee as they returned fire.

Police said just before midnight a Bluefield police officer stopped a 2008 Toyota Yaris for an unspecified “equipment violation” as the vehicle was headed east on Route 460 in Virginia. The vehicle was pulled onto the shoulder at the time of the shooting, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Police said shortly after the stop, Gray opened fire, wounding an officer who had been standing on the driver’s side of the car.

That officer and an assisting officer fired back, police said. By that time, the driver had exited the vehicle and surrendered to police; Gray climbed into the driver’s seat and fled, they said.

The Toyota was later found abandoned on the West Virginia side of the border, where Gray lives, according to authorities.

The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. He was being treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The driver, meanwhile, was ticketed for a traffic violation and released, according to police.

Neither the driver nor the assisting officer were injured, police said.

— Faiz Siddiqui

