The embattled leader of Prince George’s County’s public schools will give up his post at the helm of Maryland’s second-largest school system, a school district spokesman said Tuesday.

Kevin Maxwell, who was hired by Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III in 2013 with a mandate to improve the long-struggling school district, is credited with expanding academic offerings and enrollment and slightly boosting test scores.

But his critics have called for his ouster in recent months amid questions about unauthorized pay increases among central-office staff and fraud in graduation rates. The criticism has placed growing political pressure on Baker, who is running for governor in the June 26 Democratic primary and hired Maxwell after being granted the power to appoint the schools chief and some members of the school board by the state legislature.

School system spokesman John White said Maxwell, 66, “intends to step down and wants to make sure there is a smooth transition” for the school system.

The date of his departure, which was first reported by NBC4, was not immediately clear.

Kevin Maxwell, chief executive of Prince George's County Public Schools, and Rushern L Baker III, county executive, speak to reporters at Suitland Elementary School in 2017. (Donna St. George/The Washington Post)

Baker has stood by Maxwell through rocky times and repeatedly spotlighted improvements that Maxwell has made in the school system just outside Washington. But the number of allegations and scandals has been growing. In recent weeks, questionable pay raises have sparked three separate controversies, and the FBI joined an investigation into a hidden camera discovered in school office for reasons that remain unclear .

Last summer, state-hired investigators found that some students were improperly given high school diplomas and that others lacked documentation to show they had met state requirements. State education officials took the unusual step of assigning a full time staff member to monitor the school system’s plan to tighten its controls on grading and graduation certification.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous and the three major Democratic candidates running to succeed Baker as county executive had called for Maxwell’s ouster.

The financial terms of Maxwell’s exit are unclear. He still has more than three years left on his four-year contract .

Maxwell came to Prince George’s from Anne Arundel County, where he had served as school superintendent for seven years. He had started his career as an educator in Prince George’s County and worked for a time in Montgomery County, but always prided himself on his deep ties to Prince George’s, where he grew up.

He was hired with the expectation of turning around one of the state’s lowest-performing school systems, which had seen a revolving door of leaders, and took over as the eighth schools chief in 14 years.

The county teachers union took a vote of "no confidence" in the school system's leadership in February. Theresa Dudley, the union's president, said the vote was not directed at Maxwell but at the "structure" that gave Baker the authority to appoint a schools chief and make other key decisions.

“We never called for his resignation,” Dudley said of Maxwell. “He has made a decision to fall on the sword. He is falling on the sword for Baker, but that still leaves us with the problem of the structure that’s in place.”

She said Maxwell's tenure includes notable improvements to the district.

"The issue was not Maxwell, it was what he was allowed to do," she said. "Some of the stuff that he did was really good, but the stuff that was really bad was really bad. How come the county executive didn't say 'hey what are you doing?' He's supposed to be his boss."

In the governor’s race, the state teachers union has endorsed Jealous, who issued a statement Tuesday jabbing at Baker for not taking steps to remove Maxwell.

"Kevin Maxwell's departure is long overdue and should've happened sooner if only Rushern Baker had had the courage to fire him," Jealous said. "Maxwell's departure does not resolve legitimate questions about Baker's lack of leadership in responding to scandals that have eroded trust in the county's school system."