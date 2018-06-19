This is a developing story, it will be updated.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday ordered a helicopter and its crew to return from New Mexico and vowed not to deploy any National Guard resources to the border until the Trump administration stops separating migrant children from their parents as part of their criminal prosecution efforts.

Hogan made his decision amid rising national fury over the issue, as well as calls from state Democrats — including gubernatorial candidates like state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. — to take forceful action.

Until this policy of separating children from their families has been rescinded, Maryland will not deploy any National Guard resources to the border. Earlier this morning, I ordered our 4 crewmembers & helicopter to immediately return from where they were stationed in New Mexico. https://t.co/TEfkUXF7ZN — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 19, 2018

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) acted similarly on Monday, saying he was scrapping plans to send National Guard assets to the border due to the separation policy. His spokeswoman cited "the inhumane treatment of children" as the reason. Massachusetts had planned to send a helicopter and military analysts to the border to help with security.

Critics protest a U.S. government policy which separates children from their parents when they cross the border illegally from Mexico. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic governors also have pledged not to send assets to the border due to the policy. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that she had not been asked yet, but if she were, vowed not to send the National Guard due to the policy of "ripping families apart."

"Children should be with their families, not trapped in cages, sobbing and calling our for their parents," Raimondo said in a statement.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) on Monday signed an executive order saying that due to the separation policy, the state was barred from using any resources -- including money, gear or personnel -- "for the purpose of separating any child from his or her parent or legal guardian" solely because the parent or guardian is violating federal immigration law.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) also decried the policy and said he would not send anyone to the border.

"In the face of this ongoing human tragedy, let me be very clear: New York will not be party to this inhumane treatment of immigrant families," Cuomo said. "We will not deploy National Guard to the border, and we will not be complicit in a political agenda that governs by fear and division."

Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy (D) compared the separation policy to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and said he would "not condone the use of our military reservists to participate in any effort at the border that is connected to this inhumane practice."