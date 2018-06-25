Maryland officials said Monday that as many as 80,000 voters — nearly quadruple the original estimate — will have to file provisional ballots in Tuesday’s primary because the state Motor Vehicle Administration failed to transmit updated voter information to the Board of Elections.

State officials originally said that 18,700 Maryland voters would impacted by what they called a programming error.

Late Monday, they said they recently learned the problem was more widespread.

“In our sense of urgency to inform the public, given the close proximity of the primary election, the numbers that were initially reported did not accurately reflect the total scope of the people impacted,” Christine Nizer, the administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration, said in a statement. “Upon further review and analysis, we discovered that the initial data provided did not include all those impacted, and that the number of potentially impacted voters is approximately 80,000.”