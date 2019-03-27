A deadlocked Maryland Senate effectively defeated an aid-in-dying bill Wednesday, a major blow for legislation that made historic advances through the House of Delegates this year despite strong opposition from the Catholic Church.

The bill, which would have made Maryland at least the eighth state to allow doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of drugs to dying patients, failed to advance after a 23-23 vote in the majority-Democratic Senate. Sen. Obie Patterson (D-Prince George’s) did not vote.

After winning approval by the House of Delegates — following an emotional debate that included stories about deaths of lawmakers’ loved ones and their own challenging health diagnoses — the bill was heavily amended in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, with changes aimed at preventing possible coercion and allowing lawsuits against doctors who help patients end their lives.

Advocates said the changes imposed so many roadblocks that few, if any, doctors or patients would likely opt to take advantage of the bill even if it became law.

“At the end of the day this was about giving folks a modicum of autonomy toward the end of their lives,” said Sen. William C. Smith, the bill sponsor, after the vote.

The initial version of the Maryland legislation was modeled after a law in Oregon that applies to terminally ill patients whose doctors say they have six months or less to live. Patients would have to make three requests to end their lives, both oral and in writing, with waiting periods and other precautions. Similar statutes have been enacted in the District, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington state.

Earlier this week, New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval to an aid-in-dying bill.

After the Maryland bill was amended in the Senate committee last week, advocates hinted that they would likely withdraw their support. In addition to removing legal immunity, the changes included a requirement that the attending doctor and the consulting doctor be from different practices, a mandatory mental health referral from a psychiatrist, psychologist or licensed clinical social worker and a requirement that the consulting physician provide patients with a written list of alternative treatments.

“I couldn’t ask a doctor in good conscience to practice under this law,” said Kim Callinan, the chief executive of the advocacy group Compassion & Choices, which has led efforts across the country to pass aid-in-dying legislation.

During debate on the Senate floor before the vote, Sen. Bryan W. Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel) spoke about his father’s recovery from cancer, and said he did not believe the state should allow even terminal patients to get help ending their own lives. “There are no do-overs in this type of law,” Simonaire said. “Once the life is taken, it is final.”

Sen. Delores G. Kelley (D-Baltimore County), whose daughter died of cancer, said no one should be able to impose on another person what level of suffering God wants them to endure.

“What happens with my life, I should have some autonomy,” she said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

