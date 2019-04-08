Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. prepares to start the final session of the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis, Maryland on April 8, 2019. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

The State Senate began the last day of its legislative session Monday by overturning Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a bill that would create five oyster sanctuaries — legislation that was sponsored by House Speaker Michael E. Busch (D-Anne Arundel), who died Sunday.

“You know who sponsored this bill,” Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller (D-Calvert County) said with a sad smile before the 29-16 vote.

The bill, which was one of Busch’s top legislative priorities, was heralded by environmentalists as key to helping revive the Chesapeake Bay, where oysters are at 1 percent of their historical highs. The House voted last week to override Hogan’s veto. It was the legislature’s fourth override of the 2019 term for the legislature, where Democrats control both chambers by a wide margin.

Opposition to the sanctuary legislation from Senate Republicans — who have said the bill would hurt watermen and hurt small business on the Eastern Shore — was muted Monday.

“Obviously with the events of yesterday, we are going to temper our opposition to this legislation,” said Minority Whip Stephen S. Hershey Jr. (R-Kent), his voice quiet. “The caucus is certainly in support of the governor’s veto of this bill.”

The legislature got off to a slow start in dealing with hundreds of bills still pending on the final day of the 90-day session.



Andrea Chamblee, widow of Capital Gazette journalist John McNamara, outside the Maryland State House on April 8. (Rachel Chason/TWP/Rachel Chason/TWP)

Both chambers had adjourned by early afternoon so that committees could address last-minute legislative changes, and were set to reconvene for the evening.

Officials planned to stop legislative work at 11:30 p.m., 30 minutes ahead of the usual midnight adjournment, and hold a special joint session in memory of Busch, the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history. He died in Baltimore after being hospitalized for pneumonia and placed on a ventilator.

Outside the State House, gun-control activists wearing red “Moms Demand Action T-shirts” gathered, a reminder of the legislative work still left to be done.

They were pushing a bill requiring background checks for private sales of rifles and shotguns, a proposal introduced after five employees were killed at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspapers.

Andrea Chamblee, widow to Capital Gazette journalist John McNamara, held up a copy of the paper from the day her husband was killed. She’s asking lawmakers to reject the Senate version of the legislation, which exempts gun transfers that don’t involve money.

“We want the House version,” Chamblee said. “That’s the one Mike Busch wanted.”

Since January, the legislature has approved marquee legislation including a new $15 minimum wage, the state’s $46.6 billion budget, raising the smoking age to 21 and a massive remake of Maryland’s public school system — also a top priority of Busch, a former teacher and coach.

The education plan, which will unfold in stages over the next decade, funnels $800 million more into K-12 education over the next three years, and lawmakers hope to add billions more to pay for universal prekindergarten, teacher raises and programs to help students meet tougher graduation standards.

But the lion’s share of legislation remains uncompleted. Lawmakers introduced nearly 2,500 measures this year and passed just 558 of them so far.

Among those awaiting action is Hogan’s late-introduced proposal to redraw the state’s politically gerrymandered congressional map that favors Democrats. The constitutionality of Maryland’s map is pending before the Supreme Court, and state lawmakers have shown no interest in considering the governor’s call to redraw it .

Also waiting without a vote is the governor’s proposal to give tougher penalties to repeat violent offenders. The legislation is among several proposals that have sparked sharp words between Hogan and lawmakers, with the governor attacking Democrats as “pro-criminal” and Democrats retorting that Hogan has “cried” because he didn’t get what he wanted.

Environmentalists are pushing for a bill that would require 50 percent of the state’s energy to come from renewable sources. The legislation, which appeared to be stalled in a House committee, was revived on Friday and received initial approval in the House of Delegates.

Lawmakers are close to passing reforms of the University of Maryland Medical System’s oversight board in the wake of a self-dealing scandal that has ensnared Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh (D), among others.

Although advocates lost a battle to legalize aid-in-dying earlier this year, lawmakers are poised to pass a law that would decriminalize attempted suicide.

One controversial bill that appeared dead last week was resurrected by the House on Saturday in hopes it can win passage by midnight Monday. The measure would create a two-year period where adults sexually abused as children could file civil lawsuits against institutions that protected their attackers, even if the statute of limitations on such suits had long expired.

