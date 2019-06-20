Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich called Thursday for the resignation of a member of the county’s Charter Review Commission, saying her comments about adding rental units to single-family properties “are not consistent with my commitment to fostering a more inclusive and culturally sensitive County.”

Katherine Gugulis was appointed to the 11-member commission in April. On Sunday, The Washington Post published a letter she wrote criticizing a zoning proposal that would make it easier to build auxiliary dwelling units, either within a home, as an addition or in the back yard.

“Allowing campers, trailers and storage containers to be put in a neighbor’s backyard to house low-income residents is a slap in the face to those people who have worked hard to build a comfortable home and neighborhood,” the letter said. “. . .Just because others flee crime-ridden and poverty-stricken areas doesn’t mean Montgomery County has to be turned into a slum to accommodate them.”

The Montgomery County Democratic Socialists of America and the Sierra Club’s Maryland Chapter earlier this week lambasted those views as “racist” and discriminatory. Both groups called for her removal from the commission.

Elrich (D) said Gugulis’s language “was inappropriate and unacceptable . . . I believe the County will be better served if Ms. Gugulis steps down from her position.”

But Gugulis said in an interview Thursday that she stands by her views and does not intend to resign from the commission, which reviews and suggests potential changes in the county charter, or governing document.

“The material I spoke about is not, nor would it be, a matter for the charter review commission,” she said. “The commission wants diversity of opinion and I offer that diversity of opinion.”

Gugulis, a retired federal employee who has lived in the county for more than four decades, was appointed as a Republican member of the commission and approved by the Montgomery County Council.

Councilman Hans Riemer (D-At Large), a chief proponent of creating more auxiliary housing units, commended Elrich’s call for Gugulis to step down. He also said Elrich should be more supportive of the zoning proposal under consideration, which would revise the size restrictions on proposed units.

“We’ve heard criticism like this from within the council since we proposed the legislation,” Riemer said. “And to be honest, the county executive has been leading the charge.”

Elrich has said he wants to encourage more of the dwelling units, but has questions about the current proposal.

“Despite the rhetoric that ADUs are a tool for affordable housing, it is highly unlikely that they will help the extremely low-income households (defined as 30 percent of the area median income) that most need affordable housing,” he wrote in a letter to county residents last month.

Alexander Bush, chair of the Montgomery County Republican Central Committee, questioned Elrich’s intentions in calling for Gugulis to step down.

“The views expressed by Mrs. Gugulis are not relevant to her position on the Charter Review Commission,” Bush said in an emailed statement. “Mr. Elrich’s pressure on Mrs. Gugulis to resign appears to be one entirely motivated by political optics and not about substance.”

Read more:

Council members fault Elrich for lack of urgency on radio breakdowns

In D.C. suburbs, immigrants spooked by Trump’s threats try to stay out of sight

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news