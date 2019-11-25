The four elected District Heights commissioners will discuss options with the city attorney at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. But Martin, 71, said he has no immediate plans to resign and will not go to the meeting because his wife is sick.

He said he was swindled “by a sweet-talking crook” when he used government letterhead in 2017 to authorize the purchase and transport of the fireworks from Wayne’s World Fireworks in Bowling Green, Ind.

Martin called the misdemeanor offense “a boneheaded mistake.” He emphasized that he never spent city money on the fireworks, which by law can be purchased only by municipalities or individuals who posses a federal explosives license, or took money in exchange for authorizing their purchase.

“I want to say to the residents that I apologize for even being involved in this. I made a mistake,” he said in a telephone interview this weekend. “I have always given the city my best.”

Martin said he met Edward Walker — the Prince George’s County man who he helped purchase the fireworks — at a fundraiser a few years ago catered by Walker’s company, Eddie’s Chicken and Waffles. Martin did not know then, he said, that Walker had a record of fraud, including using bogus checks to pay for $17,248 in Christmas trees in 2010.

He said Walker told him he wanted to purchase the fireworks from Wayne’s World, an importer and distributor of wholesale Class B and Class C fireworks, because he had a fireworks business. Martin agreed to write the letter on his official stationery to authorize the purchase, he said, because Walker told him he could use some of the fireworks in the annual District Heights Fourth of July celebration.

“I wanted to enhance our fireworks show,” Martin said. “That was the premise of the whole thing.”

But District Heights, a city of 6,000, never received any fireworks, Martin said. Assistant state prosector Lindsay Bird said authorities began investigating after Wayne’s World and debt collectors contacted the District Heights government, saying the fireworks had never been paid for.

“This was an illegal sham,” said State Prosector Charlton T. Howard. “The fireworks had no nexus or connection to the city.”

Wayne’s World did not respond to requests for comment. Walker could not be reached. His Chicken and Waffles business, in Clinton, Md., is closed, according to Yelp. A voice mail left on a phone number found in public records was not returned.

Martin was elected mayor in 2018, after 14 years as a city commissioner. His biography on the city website says he worked for years in youth sports and education, including stints as an assistant football coach at the District’s Woodrow Wilson High School and the University of the District of Columbia. At one point, Martin said, he was acting dean of students at Alice Deal Middle School in Northwest Washington.

Martin’sbiography says he “is a former Washington Redskin.” But Redskins spokesman Sean DeBarbieri said there is no record of Martin on the team’s all-time roster or in their statistics database. Martin said he was signed as a running back in 1974 and then played for the New York Jets; a spokesman for that team could not immediately be reached.

Martin’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 10. He faced separate misconduct in office charges related to theft in 2013, when he was accused of mismanaging funds during out-of-state travel. But that case was closed in 2014 without a conviction. Martin said he was saving taxpayersmoney by charging the city for mileage on his car one way and using the city’s credit card to pay for gas on the way back.

Pamela Janifer, a former District Heights commissioner, said she was in the courtroom with about a dozen other city residentswhen the mayorwas convicted on Nov. 19.

“We were trying to be polite, but there was this silent celebration when the verdict came in,” she said.

Janifer described Martin as “mean-spirited and a bully” and said she has seen him “talk down to residents.”

“A bully? I am not a bully,” Martin said when told of her assessment. “What I am trying to do is save this town.” He said he wants to finish a senior center that he has pushed for and is not planning on running for reelection in 2022.

City Attorney Kevin Karpinski said the qualifications to be mayor or a commissioner include not being convicted of any felony or misdemeanor “involving moral turpitude.” The mayor is paid $14,400. Commissioners are paid $10,800. The part-time jobs are nonpartisan.

Commissioner Johnathan Medlock, who serves as the vice mayor, said in a brief interview that he wants to “make sure that the city continues to move forward … One person doesn’t make a government.” Commissioner Cynthia Miller did not answer directly when asked whether Martin should resign, but said: “I am so disgusted by this mess.” Commissioners Harryette Irving and Carol Blake did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the charter, a recall election can be scheduledif 30 percent of eligible voters sign a petition. A majority vote in the resulting special election would lead to the mayor’s ouster.

Lynh Bui contributed to this report.

