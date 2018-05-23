Prince George’s County Council member Karen R. Toles and former state delegate Gerron S. Levi have been endorsed by the Metropolitan Washington Council AFL-CIO in their bids for two new at-large seats on the county council.

Toles, who has served two terms on the county council, and Levi, a federal lobbyist, are among 10 candidates vying for the two new at-large seats, which were created by a 2016 ballot measure.

“These candidates have proven their commitment to the issues that affect the working men and women of our communities and deserve the full support of the local labor movement,” Metro Washington Council president Jackie Jeter said Tuesday in a statement.

Critics of the Prince George’s ballot measure — which makes it possible for lawmakers to serve two terms in a district seat and then two terms at-large — say it was an attempt by term-limited council members to retain power. But its supporters say the new seats will increase the institutional knowledge of the council and make it less parochial.

The other Democratic candidates are council member Mel Franklin (District 9), longtime county employee Calvin Hawkins, former member of the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission Juanita Culbreath-Miller, Julian Lopez, Reginald Tyer, Melvin Johnson and Jonathan White. Republican Felicia Folarin is also running.