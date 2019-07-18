Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a target of inflammatory rhetoric from President Donald Trump, will attend a political rally with Rep. Jamie Raskin in Silver Spring, Md., Thursday night. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) isn’t accustomed to drawing big crowds when he hosts benefits for “Democracy Summer,” the program he started more than a decade ago to train new generations of liberal activists.

But Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is Raskin’s featured speaker at Thursday night’s benefit in Silver Spring, and his phone has been ringing endlessly since his office put out word last week.

Within hours, all 700 tickets were gone, and his office had to start a waiting list.

“Usually, I’m the attraction, which tells you about our comparative popular appeal,” Raskin said. Referring to Ocasio-Cortez’s star power, he said, “She makes news when she gets a cup of water.”

The freshman from the Bronx is addressing some of her party’s youngest troops five days after Trump used Twitter to portray her and three other first-term Democratic lawmakers — Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) — as unpatriotic leftists who should “go back” to their native countries, places he described as “totally broken and crime infested.”

The four lawmakers — all women of color — are U.S. citizens. Omar is the only one of the four who was not born in America. As a child, she and her family fled to the United States from Somalia.



House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee chairman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The House, led by a majority of Democrats, voted Tuesday to condemn Trump’s tweets. But most Republican lawmakersopposed deriding the president as a racist, even as a few were critical of his comments.

The uproar over Trump’s rhetoric deepened Wednesday night. At a rally in Greenville, N.C., after lambasting Omar, Trump did nothing to stop or discourage his supporters from chanting, “Send her back!” But on Thursday, Trump told reporters that he “was not happy” about the chants, which drew broad condemnation.

“I disagree with it,” he said.

In a message to her 4.8 million Twitter followers early Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “We have the power to triumph over hatred, division, and bigotry. But decency cannot be taken for granted. It is something we must create, advance, and actively work to build each and every day.”

At 29, Ocasio-Cortez became the youngest person elected to Congress last November when she won her seat representing a district that stretches from the Bronx to Queens. She ousted 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary, a victory that was widely regarded as the most surprising upset in the 2018 midterm elections.

But Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has remained a force since taking office, pressing a progressive platform that includes a “Green New Deal” to address climate change and economic inequality, Medicare for all, and free public college.

Ocasio-Cortez and her three colleagues — collectively known as “The Squad” on Capitol Hill — have tangled with fellow Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has portrayed them as marginal players in Washington.

Ocasio-Cortez has called Pelosi’s remarks “outright disrespectful.”

Raskin and Ocasio-Cortez work together as the chair and vice-chair of the Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. He described her as a “somebody who has lots of knowledge and compassion — those are precious qualities.”

For seven election cycles, his “Democracy Summer” has trained young activists — high school and college students — to work on political campaigns around the country.

Given Ocasio-Cortez’s sudden rise, he said, she was an appropriate voice to lift up the students before they head off to help in the 2020 elections.

“Everybody loves an underdog who fights with heart, and she won by beating the machine and defying the odds,” Raskin said. “AOC is a sensational inspiration for the next generation.”

Read more:

Factchecker: Four Pinocchios for Trump’s claim he tried to stop chant

The Fix: The Democrats Trump attacked are the ones his base despises most

A divided U.S. House condemns President Trump’s attacks on congresswomen

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news