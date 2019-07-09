Montgomery County Council member Hans Riemer is the lead sponsor of a bill that will establish a commission to oversee policies governing police behavior in the county. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer for The Washington Post)

The Montgomery County Council held a public hearing Tuesday on a proposed bill to establish a “Policing Advisory Commission” that will examine and recommend policies governing police behavior in the county.

The hearing was prompted by several high-profile incidents involving police that raised tensions between local law enforcement and civilians. Earlier on Tuesday, a police officer from Silver Spring was charged with second-degree assault and misconduct after a video of him kneeing a young man during an arrest went viral.

The proposed commission will consist of 11 civilians appointed by council members and two nonvoting representatives from the police department and the Fraternal Order of Police.

[Police officer charged with assault after allegedly using leg to slam suspect’s head into sidewalk]

Unlike civilian oversight boards in jurisdictions such as Baltimore, the commission will not oversee individual disciplinary cases, but will be able to make general recommendations to the county council about disciplinary policy, said council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large).

“It [will] not review complaints about an officer, or investigate a police-involved incident. While those are crucial matters, Maryland state law denies a body like this jurisdiction over personnel matters,” Riemer, the lead sponsor of the bill, wrote in a statement.

“The hope is that this will create a more collaborative approach, and that we won’t have an oppositional dynamic between the body and the police department,” he said in an interview.

The council will vote on the bill in the fall.

[Police identify officer who fatally shot unarmed man during what they call ‘combative’ encounter]

Riemer started working on the bill with NAACP members after the June 2018 shooting of Robert Lawrence White, an unarmed black man in Silver Spring.

In the months since that shooting, council members have been trying to restore public faith in law enforcement. In May, Montgomery became the first major jurisdiction in the Washington region to require outside law enforcement agencies to investigate police-involved deaths in the county.

Read more:

Montgomery will require outside police probe of officer-involved deaths

Montgomery council seeks ways to investigate police-involved deaths

Officer charged after allegedly using leg to slam suspect’s head into sidewalk

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news