A recount in the Montgomery county executive’s race left Marc Elrich, left, as the Democratic nominee. Potomac businessman David Blair, right, had requested the recount after the two men were separated by 79 votes. (From left: Sarah L. Voisin; Katherine Frey//The Washington Post)

A recount Monday in the Democratic primary for Montgomery county executive slightly changed the vote totals but not the outcome: At-large council member Marc Elrich remains the Democratic nominee.

The runner-up in the race, Potomac businessman David Blair, requested a partial recount after the certified election results showed Elrich ahead of him by just 79 votes. Monday’s recount of absentee and provisional ballots, as well as ballots cast at a Potomac early-voting center and a Clarksburg precinct, narrowed the margin to 77.

Elrich said he was happy and relieved that the recount was over. “It’s good to know they’ve done the recount and the result’s the same,” Elrich said. “It was a hard-fought election.”

Blair, who was running his first campaign for office, said he planned to call Elrich to congratulate him. He said he would throw his support behind Elrich as the Democratic nominee and would not back council member Nancy Floreen, a longtime Democrat who changed her registration to unaffiliated after the primary and is planning to run for county executive as an independent.

Floreen, who is supported by key business leaders in the county, must gather more than 7,000 valid petition signatures by Aug. 6.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t come out on top,” Blair said, adding that he plans to stay engaged in some way in the county.

Lawyer Robin Ficker is the Republican nominee for the top elected post in the largely liberal county, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 3 to 1.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections will meet Wednesday morning to certify the results of the county executive recount, as well as a separate recount last week in the District 16 legislative race, board president Jim Shalleck said.

Sara Love had been ahead of Samir Paul by eight votes for the third legislative seat in that district; after the recount, Love’s margin widened to 12 votes.