Incoming Prince George’s County executive Angela Alsobrooks on Thursday announced the appointments of three senior staff members and six agency heads, many of whom have long records of government service outside the county.

Alsobrooks (D), whose inauguration is Monday, said she has focused on leaders who emphasize transparency, accountability and customer service. She is replacing all but one of outgoing County Executive Rushern L. Baker III’s senior staff and many of his appointees at key agencies, hiring several senior officials from nearby jurisdictions.

“What we did is what we promised,” said Alsobrooks, who served eight years as state’s attorney and was unopposed for county executive in November. “A mix of new talent and people who have been in government and have institutional knowledge.”

Alsobrooks chose Tara Jackson as deputy chief administrative officer for government and support services. Jackson worked with Alsobrooks for six years as deputy state’s attorney and was deputy county attorney for government operations for the past two years.

Floyd Holt, deputy director of the county’s Office of Central Services since 2004, will be deputy chief of government operations and environmental services. George Askew, a former Obama appointee who comes from New York City’s health department, will serve as deputy chief for health and human services.

Alsobrooks said she is happy with law enforcement leaders in the county, which has seen a substantial drop in crime in recent years, and will retain Mark Magaw, deputy chief for public safety and homeland security, and all the law enforcement agency heads, including Police Chief Hank Stawinski.

Her two top aides will be Major F. Riddick Jr., a veteran of former governor Parris N. Glendening’s administration, and Joy Arnold Russell, who served in the administration of former D.C. mayor Anthony A. Williams. Those hires were announced last week.

Riddick, co-chair of the Alsobrooks transition team, will be interim chief administrative officer, pending a national search to fill the spot permanently. Russell, a nonprofit executive who was campaign manager for Alsobrooks, will serve as chief of staff.

Melinda Bolling will head the Department of Permitting and Inspections after recently serving as director of the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs. Alsobrooks said Bolling will be “unafraid to hold people accountable” at the department, which has come under scrutiny for failing to catch construction flaws at MGM National Harbor that led to the severe electrical shock of a little girl.

Rhonda Weaver, the county attorney in Charles County, and Shawn Stokes, director of human resources in Montgomery County, will take on those positions in Prince George’s.

Jonathan Butler, chief business officer for the D.C. library system, will serve as the director of the Office of Central Services; Terry Bellamy, director of transportation in Durham, N.C., will head the Department of Public Works and Transportation; Stephen McGibbon, an accountant with a long career in budget and public finance, will lead the finance department.

Senior officials who will stay in place include Adam Ortiz, director of the Department of the Environment; Gloria Brown, director of social services; and Stanley A. Earley, head of the Office of Management and Budget.

Alsobrooks appointed Paul Monteiro, one of her rivals for the Democratic nomination for county executive in June, to one of two vacant positions on the school board. Monteiro, who is chief of staff to the president of Howard University, is a former Obama appointee and Prince George’s native.

“He inspires confidence, and he’s also respected,” Alsobrooks said of Monteiro. “He’s going to be a good colleague on the school board.”