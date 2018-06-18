GREENBELT, MD-APR 11: Angela Alsobrooks waits backstage at Martin's Crosswinds just before meeting a large crowd of supporters. -Alsobrooks and Donna F. Edwards, are the top contenders in the race for Prince George's County executive. If either of them win, they'll be the first female leader of the county. (Photo by Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Prince George’s County executive candidate Angela Alsobrooks got a boost from across the Potomac River on Monday, appearing with Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) outside an early voting site in Fort Washington.

Fairfax, who is the second African American elected to statewide office in Virginia, endorsed Alsobrooks, a fellow Duke University alum who is vying to become the first woman to lead Prince George’s County.

Fairfax attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md. He said he has strong ties to Prince George’s, including family members living in the county who “are all behind Angela.” He and Alsobrooks both studied public policy at Duke; he graduated in 2000, she in 1993.

The Democratic primary, which in Prince George’s is tantamount to winning the election, is June 26. Alsobrooks is considered a front-runner in the race along with former congresswoman Donna F. Edwards.

The most recent campaign finance filings, on Friday, showed that Alsobrooks again raised more money than any of her opponents in the nine-person race. She took in $181,000 from May 16 to June 10, compared with $31,880 for Edwards.

But Edwards is backed by a union-funded super PAC, which spent $334,027 during the same period on media and other campaign expenses.

The other candidates vying for the Democratic nomination are state Sen. C. Anthony Muse (D-Prince George’s), who has not filed the report that was due Friday; Obama appointee Paul Monteiro, who raised $7,278.18; former lieutenant governor Samuel W. Bogley III, Lewis Johnson and Michael Kennedy, who do not have to file reports because they don’t plan to raise more than $1,000 for the race; and Tommie Thompson and Billy Bridges, who had not filed updated reports by the deadline.